Sovah Health pausing elective and non-urgent surgeries amidst COVID-19 surge

DANVILLE, Va. – As COVID-19 case counts continue to rapidly rise, Sovah Health is making a change.

The health system announced Friday that it’s contacting patients to reschedule elective and non-urgent surgeries, as well as procedures that require an admission at both its Danville and Martinsville locations.

“It’s unfortunate that we must again take this action to pause elective surgeries,” said Dr. Sheranda Gunn-Nolan, Sovah Health Market Chief Medical Officer, in a news release. “We would also like to acknowledge the tireless work our team has provided to what equates to over 600 days of a global pandemic. Together, we will get through this.”

The decisions about which procedures can safely move forward will be made by working with our clinical teams to carefully evaluate each patient’s needs.

In announcing the decision, Sovah cited, “the rising number of [COVID-19] cases indicates substantial spread of the virus within our community, which is disheartening and concerning. The low vaccination rates in our regions leave our communities incredibly vulnerable to severe illness, hospitalization, and death.”

“We want to reassure our communities that it is safe to come to the hospital should you or your family need care,” said Alan Larson, Market President, Sovah Health and Chief Executive Officer of Sovah Health – Danville. “We are committed to protecting the health and safety of everyone who walks through our doors and continue to provide the necessary care our communities need.”

In the health system’s announcement, it also urged those who have not yet been vaccinated for COVID-19 to do so. To find a COVID-19 vaccine appointment, go to vaccinefinder.org.