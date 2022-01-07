Woman pleads guilty to child abuse in Grayson County

GRAYSON COUNTY, Va. – A woman pled guilty to physically abusing children on Thursday, according to the Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney in Grayson County.

Audrey Ruth Johnson was sentenced to serve 55 years in the Virginia Department of Corrections. However, officials said that after she serves ten years in prison, she will be released on probation.

She pled guilty to multiple crimes, including:

One count of child abuse

Disregard for life

Two counts of child abuse with serious injury

Two counts of attempted malicious injury

Four counts of strangulation

Two counts of malicious wounding

According to the Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney, the investigation revealed she extensively abused two children. Johnson’s relationship with the children was not disclosed.