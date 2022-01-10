40º
Roanoke County police release bracelet photos in hopes of identifying body found last summer

Authorities found the body on July 28, 2021

Jeff Williamson, Digital Content Manager

Two images of a bracelet found on the body of a man found at Niagara Dam on July 28, 2021. (Roanoke County Police Department)

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – Authorities are asking for help to identify a man found last summer in Roanoke County.

On Monday, the Roanoke County Police Department released the above photos of a bracelet found on the wrist of a man found dead at Niagra Dam on July 28, 2021.

At this time, police said that he has not been identified from either fingerprinting or DNA.

He was about 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighing about 174 pounds with gray or blond hair.

Anyone with information about the identity of this man is asked to call police at 540-777-4705.

