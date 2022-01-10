Roanoke County police release bracelet photos in hopes of identifying body found last summer

Two images of a bracelet found on the body of a man found at Niagara Dam on July 28, 2021.

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – Authorities are asking for help to identify a man found last summer in Roanoke County.

On Monday, the Roanoke County Police Department released the above photos of a bracelet found on the wrist of a man found dead at Niagra Dam on July 28, 2021.

At this time, police said that he has not been identified from either fingerprinting or DNA.

He was about 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighing about 174 pounds with gray or blond hair.

Anyone with information about the identity of this man is asked to call police at 540-777-4705.