Bedford County jail temporarily closing due to COVID-19 outbreak

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – The Blue Ridge Regional Jail Authority announced Tuesday that one of its facilities will temporarily close due to a rise in COVID-19 cases.

The Bedford County Adult Detention Center will close as staff prioritizes COVID-19 protocol, according to officials.

During the closure, the 77 inmates who were housed at the BCADC will be transferred to other facilities under the Blue Ridge Regional Jail Authority; however, the specific locations have not been disclosed due to security reasons.

At this time, officials say it’s “unknown when BCADC will reopen.”

The authority is responsible for Bedford County Adult Detention Center, Lynchburg Adult Detention Center, Amherst County Adult Detention Center, Halifax County Adult Detention Center and Appomattox County Adult Detention Center.