Bedford libraries kick off annual Valentines for Vets event

Bedford County libraries are making sure those who served our country won't be forgotten on Valentines Day.

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – Bedford County Public Libraries are making sure those who served our country aren’t forgotten this Valentine’s Day.

They’re hosting the annual Valentines for Vets event from Jan. 10 through Feb. 9.

You can either create a homemade card and drop it off at any library branch or you can pick up a craft kit, make your card and return it.

Organizers will then make a special delivery to the Salem VA Medical Center.

“You know, with everything else that’s going on in the year, isn’t it nice to be able to do something creative, to be able to put something together, to show some appreciation, and to know that it’s going to just absolutely make someone’s day?” said Drew Meyer, youth services coordinator for Bedford County Public Libraries.

Bedford libraries collected more than 500 cards in 2021.