Salad kits sold in Food Lions across Southwest, Central Virginia recalled for potential listeria

The salad kits could have been purchased between Dec. 5, 2021 - Jan. 7, 2022

Nicole Del Rosario, Digital Content Producer

If you bought pre-packaged salad kits from Food Lion recently, you may want to double-check it’s not one that’s been recalled.

Dole voluntarily recalled some of its salad kits sold in Food Lions across Southwest and Central Virginia. Officials said the iceberg lettuce in these products may potentially be contaminated with listeria.

The voluntary recall comes after Dole found listeria in the equipment used in harvesting the raw iceberg lettuce used in these products.

Here are the localities affected by this recall in our region in alphabetical order:

  • Altavista
  • Amherst
  • Bassett
  • Bedford
  • Blacksburg
  • Brookneal
  • Chatham
  • Christiansburg
  • Covington
  • Daleville
  • Danville
  • Floyd
  • Forest
  • Gretna
  • Hillsville
  • Lovingston
  • Lynchburg
  • Madison Heights
  • Pearisburg
  • Pulaski
  • Radford
  • Roanoke
  • Rocky Mount
  • Rustburg
  • Salem
  • South Boston
  • Stanleytown
  • Troutville
  • Vinton
  • Wytheville

The Dole and Nature’s Promise Salads affected could have been purchased between Dec. 5, 2021 - Jan. 7, 2022. These affected products have a “Best if Used By” date between Dec. 22, 2021 - Jan. 9, 2022.

Here’s a product breakdown of the recalls:

Product DescriptionUPC Code
Dole 10oz Very Veggie0-71430-01008-2
Dole 11oz Greener Selection0-71430-00965-9
Dole 12oz American0-71430-00933-8
Dole 12oz Garden Salad / Salade Du Jardin0-71430-01135-5
Dole 13.25oz Country Ranch Kit0-71430-01730-2
Dole 13oz Southwest Kit0-71430-01701-2
Dole 16oz Value Size Shredded Lettuce0-71430-84616-2
Dole 24oz Value Size Garden Salad0-71430-01136-2
Dole 3lb Garden Salad0-71430-01138-6
Dole 5.8 oz Chicken Club BLT Salad Bowl0-71430-00123-3
Dole 6.05 oz Avocado Ranch Salad with Chicken Bowl0-71430-00125-7
Dole 6.25 oz Backyard BBQ Salad with Chicken Bowl0-71430-00124-0
Dole 6.25 oz Santa Fe Style Salad Bowl0-71430-00118-9
Dole 7.25 oz Turkey & Bacon Country Cobb Salad Bowl0-71430-00120-2
Dole 7.65oz Café Chef Salad Bowl0-71430-00115-8
Dole 8oz Shredded Lettuce0-71430-01065-5
Dole 9.1oz Peppercorn Ranch Chopped Kit0-71430-00093-9
Dole 9.8oz Chopped Teriyaki Pineapple Kit0-71430-00100-4

Food Lions across Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia were impacted.

Customers who purchased these products at Food Lion can return them to a local store for a full refund.

According to Dole, its other products, including fresh fruit and vegetables are not part of this recall and are safe to eat.

Anyone with questions concerning this recall can contact the Dole Consumer Response Center at 800-356-3111 or Food Lion at 1-800-210-9569.

