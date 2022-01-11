Salad kits sold in Food Lions across Southwest, Central Virginia recalled for potential listeria

If you bought pre-packaged salad kits from Food Lion recently, you may want to double-check it’s not one that’s been recalled.

Dole voluntarily recalled some of its salad kits sold in Food Lions across Southwest and Central Virginia. Officials said the iceberg lettuce in these products may potentially be contaminated with listeria.

The voluntary recall comes after Dole found listeria in the equipment used in harvesting the raw iceberg lettuce used in these products.

Here are the localities affected by this recall in our region in alphabetical order:

Altavista

Amherst

Bassett

Bedford

Blacksburg

Brookneal

Chatham

Christiansburg

Covington

Daleville

Danville

Floyd

Forest

Gretna

Hillsville

Lovingston

Lynchburg

Madison Heights

Pearisburg

Pulaski

Radford

Roanoke

Rocky Mount

Rustburg

Salem

South Boston

Stanleytown

Troutville

Vinton

Wytheville

The Dole and Nature’s Promise Salads affected could have been purchased between Dec. 5, 2021 - Jan. 7, 2022. These affected products have a “Best if Used By” date between Dec. 22, 2021 - Jan. 9, 2022.

Here’s a product breakdown of the recalls:

Product Description UPC Code Dole 10oz Very Veggie 0-71430-01008-2 Dole 11oz Greener Selection 0-71430-00965-9 Dole 12oz American 0-71430-00933-8 Dole 12oz Garden Salad / Salade Du Jardin 0-71430-01135-5 Dole 13.25oz Country Ranch Kit 0-71430-01730-2 Dole 13oz Southwest Kit 0-71430-01701-2 Dole 16oz Value Size Shredded Lettuce 0-71430-84616-2 Dole 24oz Value Size Garden Salad 0-71430-01136-2 Dole 3lb Garden Salad 0-71430-01138-6 Dole 5.8 oz Chicken Club BLT Salad Bowl 0-71430-00123-3 Dole 6.05 oz Avocado Ranch Salad with Chicken Bowl 0-71430-00125-7 Dole 6.25 oz Backyard BBQ Salad with Chicken Bowl 0-71430-00124-0 Dole 6.25 oz Santa Fe Style Salad Bowl 0-71430-00118-9 Dole 7.25 oz Turkey & Bacon Country Cobb Salad Bowl 0-71430-00120-2 Dole 7.65oz Café Chef Salad Bowl 0-71430-00115-8 Dole 8oz Shredded Lettuce 0-71430-01065-5 Dole 9.1oz Peppercorn Ranch Chopped Kit 0-71430-00093-9 Dole 9.8oz Chopped Teriyaki Pineapple Kit 0-71430-00100-4

Food Lions across Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia were impacted.

Ad

Customers who purchased these products at Food Lion can return them to a local store for a full refund.

According to Dole, its other products, including fresh fruit and vegetables are not part of this recall and are safe to eat.

Anyone with questions concerning this recall can contact the Dole Consumer Response Center at 800-356-3111 or Food Lion at 1-800-210-9569.