10-year-old boy grazed in Lynchburg shooting, police say

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A 10-year-old was grazed in a Lynchburg shooting overnight, according to the Lynchburg Police Department.

Authorities said that officers responded to the 700 block of Grady Street for a report of shots fired around 1:30 a.m.

When officers got to the scene, they said they were told that a home was hit by gunfire and a 10-year-old boy had a grazing gunshot wound. He was treated at the scene for a superficial injury and no one else was hurt in the incident, authorities said.

Anyone who has video of the suspects on a security or doorbell camera or general information is asked to contact the Lynchburg Police Department at 434-455-6065.

Authorities said that this is an ongoing investigation.