LIST: COVID-19 cases, quarantines reported in local K-12 schools

ROANOKE, Va. – As the school year continues, we’re working for you to track cases of COVID-19 across local school systems.

Below is a running list of schools that have notified parents and staff of confirmed cases. If you know of one, email news@wsls.com. You may remember, we had an ongoing list from August-October, 2021 but when cases leveled off, we stopped updating the list. We’re bringing back the updates because case numbers are at the highest we’ve seen.

2021-22 SCHOOL YEAR

Tuesday, January 11

Amherst County Public Schools

33 cases were reported Monday and Tuesday, with 96 people in quarantine on Tuesday according to the school system’s update

Bedford County Public Schools

110 new cases were reported since Monday, according to the school system

Botetourt County Public Schools

48 students, nine staff members and one person classified as “other” reported cases so far this week, according to the dashboard

Campbell County Public Schools

33 cases have been reported since Monday, according to the dashboard

Carroll County Public Schools

30 students and seven staff have positive, active cases according to Dashboard numbers. 94 students and four staff are in quarantine.

Danville City Public Schools

23 students and 21 staff member have active cases, according to the district.

Giles County Public Schools

The last update on cases was January 6 and included five positive staff cases and 11 students, according to a Facebook post

Floyd County Public Schools

Ad

11 positive cases have been reported since January 6, according to the district

Franklin County Public Schools

98 students and 50 staff members reported positive cases since the beginning of January, according to the school system’s dashboard . 44 of those student cases have been at the high school.

Henry County Public Schools

The school system’s last numbers posted are from December 17-January 7, according to the school system’s dashboard

Lynchburg City Public Schools

Montgomery County Public Schools

89 new cases were reported since Monday, according to the dashboard . 17 of those cases were reported at Christiansburg High School.

Nelson County Public Schools

The numbers have not been updated since the week of December 13, according to the school system . A total of 114 have been reported from the start of the school year through that date.

Roanoke City Public Schools

62 students and 16 staff members reported cases since Monday, according to the school system

Roanoke County Public Schools

156 student cases and 20 staff cases were reported across the school system Monday and Tuesday. 547 students and 91 staff members were in quarantine Tuesday, according to the dashboard

Salem City Public Schools

18 cases have been reported since Monday, according to the school system . 15 of those were at Salem High School.

Wythe County Public Schools