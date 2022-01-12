LIST: COVID-19 cases, quarantines reported in local K-12 schools

ROANOKE, Va. – As the school year continues, we’re working for you to track cases of COVID-19 across local school systems.
Below is a running list of schools that have notified parents and staff of confirmed cases. If you know of one, email news@wsls.com. You may remember, we had an ongoing list from August-October, 2021 but when cases leveled off, we stopped updating the list. We’re bringing back the updates because case numbers are at the highest we’ve seen.
2021-22 SCHOOL YEAR
Tuesday, January 11
Amherst County Public Schools
- 33 cases were reported Monday and Tuesday, with 96 people in quarantine on Tuesday according to the school system’s update
Bedford County Public Schools
- 110 new cases were reported since Monday, according to the school system.
Botetourt County Public Schools
- 48 students, nine staff members and one person classified as “other” reported cases so far this week, according to the dashboard
Campbell County Public Schools
- 33 cases have been reported since Monday, according to the dashboard
Carroll County Public Schools
- 30 students and seven staff have positive, active cases according to Dashboard numbers. 94 students and four staff are in quarantine.
Danville City Public Schools
- 23 students and 21 staff member have active cases, according to the district.
Giles County Public Schools
- The last update on cases was January 6 and included five positive staff cases and 11 students, according to a Facebook post.
Floyd County Public Schools
- 11 positive cases have been reported since January 6, according to the district
Franklin County Public Schools
- 98 students and 50 staff members reported positive cases since the beginning of January, according to the school system’s dashboard. 44 of those student cases have been at the high school.
Henry County Public Schools
- The school system’s last numbers posted are from December 17-January 7, according to the school system’s dashboard.
Lynchburg City Public Schools
- 31cases were reported since Monday, according to the daily counts, with 175 people in quarantine Tuesday.
- Tuesday afternoon, school leaders announced E.C. Glass High School will be virtual for the remainder of this week.
Montgomery County Public Schools
- 89 new cases were reported since Monday, according to the dashboard. 17 of those cases were reported at Christiansburg High School.
Nelson County Public Schools
- The numbers have not been updated since the week of December 13, according to the school system. A total of 114 have been reported from the start of the school year through that date.
Roanoke City Public Schools
- 62 students and 16 staff members reported cases since Monday, according to the school system.
Roanoke County Public Schools
- 156 student cases and 20 staff cases were reported across the school system Monday and Tuesday. 547 students and 91 staff members were in quarantine Tuesday, according to the dashboard.
Salem City Public Schools
- 18 cases have been reported since Monday, according to the school system. 15 of those were at Salem High School.
Wythe County Public Schools
- 43 students and six staff members have positive, active cases, according to the school system