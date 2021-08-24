LIST: COVID-19 cases, quarantines reported in local K-12 schools

ROANOKE, Va. – As the school year begins, we’re working for you to track cases of COVID-19 across local school systems. Below is a running list of schools that have notified parents and staff of confirmed cases. If you know of one, email news@wsls.com.

2021-22 SCHOOL YEAR

Monday, Aug. 23

Amherst County Public Schools Due to several cases being reported, Amherst County High School will be closed Tuesday, August 24 to conduct the necessary contact tracing.

Carroll County Public Schools 62 students are currently in quarantine after 15 positive cases were reported, according to the Mount Rogers Health District and the school system’s dashboard

Galax City Schools 15 students are currently in quarantine after two cases were reported, according to the Mount Rogers Health District

Roanoke County Public Schools Seven students and three staff members reported positive cases, according to the school system’s dashboard

Rockbridge County Public Schools Three students at Maury River School tested positive over the weekend. After contact tracing, it was determined a total of 48 students from Maury River Middle School and Rockbridge County High School are required to quarantine.



Friday, Aug. 20

Roanoke County Public Schools Five students and one staff member tested positive, according to the school system’s dashboard



Thursday, Aug. 19

Roanoke County Public Schools Four students and two staff members tested positive, according to the school system’s dashboard

Rockbridge County Public Schools Two students have tested positive for the coronavirus at Maury River Middle School. At this time, 16 students have been asked to quarantine after contact tracing.



Wednesday, Aug. 18

Roanoke County Public Schools Four students and two staff members tested positive, according to the school system’s dashboard



Tuesday, Aug. 17

Patrick County Public Schools Eight people from Patrick County High School have tested positive for COVID-19 According to Superintendent Dean Gilbert, 84 people in total are out on quarantine, with three being staff members and the rest students

Roanoke County Public Schools Six students and two staff members tested positive, according to the school system’s dashboard



Monday, Aug. 16

Roanoke County Public Schools Two students tested positive, according to the school system’s dashboard



Friday, Aug. 13

Roanoke County Public Schools Five students tested positive, according to the school system’s dashboard



Wednesday, Aug. 11

Carroll County Public Schools Carroll County’s football team canceled Friday’s scrimmage against Christiansburg as a precaution, because some players may have been exposed.

Galax City Schools Galax High School Principal Charles Byrd says a member of the football program tested positive last week, and they’re currently following our safety protocol and the team is quarantined. Coaches are working with athletes virtually and plan to be back on the field Monday.

Radford City Schools The Radford High School football team canceled practices after multiple athletes tested positive this week. Players are in quarantine and will be retested Thursday according to the Superintendent



Wednesday, Aug. 4