LIST: COVID-19 cases, quarantines reported in local K-12 schools

ROANOKE, Va. – As the school year begins, we’re working for you to track cases of COVID-19 across local school systems. Below is a running list of schools that have notified parents and staff of confirmed cases. If you know of one, email news@wsls.com.
2021-22 SCHOOL YEAR
Monday, Aug. 23
- Amherst County Public Schools
- Due to several cases being reported, Amherst County High School will be closed Tuesday, August 24 to conduct the necessary contact tracing.
- Carroll County Public Schools
- 62 students are currently in quarantine after 15 positive cases were reported, according to the Mount Rogers Health District and the school system’s dashboard
- Galax City Schools
- 15 students are currently in quarantine after two cases were reported, according to the Mount Rogers Health District
- Roanoke County Public Schools
- Seven students and three staff members reported positive cases, according to the school system’s dashboard
- Rockbridge County Public Schools
- Three students at Maury River School tested positive over the weekend. After contact tracing, it was determined a total of 48 students from Maury River Middle School and Rockbridge County High School are required to quarantine.
Friday, Aug. 20
- Roanoke County Public Schools
- Five students and one staff member tested positive, according to the school system’s dashboard
Thursday, Aug. 19
- Roanoke County Public Schools
- Four students and two staff members tested positive, according to the school system’s dashboard
- Rockbridge County Public Schools
- Two students have tested positive for the coronavirus at Maury River Middle School. At this time, 16 students have been asked to quarantine after contact tracing.
Wednesday, Aug. 18
- Roanoke County Public Schools
- Four students and two staff members tested positive, according to the school system’s dashboard
Tuesday, Aug. 17
- Patrick County Public Schools
- Eight people from Patrick County High School have tested positive for COVID-19
- According to Superintendent Dean Gilbert, 84 people in total are out on quarantine, with three being staff members and the rest students
- Roanoke County Public Schools
- Six students and two staff members tested positive, according to the school system’s dashboard
Monday, Aug. 16
- Roanoke County Public Schools
- Two students tested positive, according to the school system’s dashboard
Friday, Aug. 13
- Roanoke County Public Schools
- Five students tested positive, according to the school system’s dashboard
Wednesday, Aug. 11
- Carroll County Public Schools
- Carroll County’s football team canceled Friday’s scrimmage against Christiansburg as a precaution, because some players may have been exposed.
- Galax City Schools
- Galax High School Principal Charles Byrd says a member of the football program tested positive last week, and they’re currently following our safety protocol and the team is quarantined. Coaches are working with athletes virtually and plan to be back on the field Monday.
- Radford City Schools
- The Radford High School football team canceled practices after multiple athletes tested positive this week. Players are in quarantine and will be retested Thursday according to the Superintendent
Wednesday, Aug. 4
- Alleghany County Public Schools
- Alleghany High School football in-person practices and team activities have been suspended until Aug. 14. This comes after the Alleghany County Public Schools Division Central Office was notified on Saturday, July 31, about student-athletes testing positive for COVID-19.