Bonsack Elementary School to close until Sept. 1 due to coronavirus cases

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – Starting Friday, the Bonsack Elementary School will be closed until Sept. 1 due to coronavirus cases among students and staff.

According to a release sent out to families on Thursday afternoon, all students and staff will transition to remote learning while the Virginia Dept. of Health looks into the spread of COVID-19 within the school community.

Officials said all students will be issued a laptop for at-home use.

The school is set to reopen on Sept. 1 for in-person instruction, pending approval from the health department.

Parents are able to pick up three days of breakfast and lunch from 9:30 to 10 a.m. on Friday, according to officials. An additional meal pick up time be on Sept. 1 from 9:30 to 10 a.m. if needed. Meals are provided on a first-come, first-served basis.

