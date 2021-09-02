Benjamin Franklin Middle School, The Gereau Center and Franklin County High School going virtual on Friday

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – Several schools in Franklin County will be going virtual to reduce the spread of the coronavirus.

According to school officials, Benjamin Franklin Middle School, The Gereau Center, and Franklin County High School will go virtual on Friday, Sept. 3.

The closure will allow schools to provide additional sanitization to facilities. While students will transition to virtual instruction, all high school and middle school staff will report to the building on Friday to provide virtual instruction on Canvas.

In-person instruction will resume on Tuesday, Sept. 7.

Families who wish to participate in meal pick-up can do so at any elementary school in Franklin County between 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Friday.

Additionally, all co-curricular and extra-curricular activities will be canceled beginning at 4:00 pm on Thursday and will resume on Tuesday, Sept. 7. The Franklin County High School football game that was set to happen will also be canceled.

All Franklin County elementary schools will continue in-person instruction.