Alleghany High School football practices postponed until August due to COVID-19 cases among athletes

ALLEGHANY, Va. – Alleghany High School football in-person practices and team activities have been suspended until Aug. 14.

This comes after the Alleghany County Public Schools Division Central Office was notified on Saturday, July 31, about student-athletes testing positive for COVID-19.

Officials said they made the decision due to contact tracing practices, out of an abundance of caution and from recommendations from the Virginia Department of Health.

Until athletes can safely return to in-person practices, the team will have virtual practice sessions as deemed appropriate by the coaching staff.