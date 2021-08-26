Mostly Cloudy icon
79º
wsls logo

WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Amherst County secondary schools closing due to COVID-19 outbreak

Several schools will be closed from Aug. 26 until at least Sept. 2

Nicole Del Rosario, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Amherst County, Coronavirus
Photo does not have a caption

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. – Amherst Public Schools announced Wednesday night that some Amherst County schools will be closed from Aug. 26 until at least Sept. 2 because of a COVID-19 outbreak.

VDH recommended a temporary closure of all secondary school facilities in the county including Amherst County High School, Amherst Middle School, Monelison Middle School and Amherst Education Center until Sept. 2.

School officials said students will be asked to provide a negative COVID-19 test in order to return to school on Sept. 2. If a student refuses to test, officials said they will be eligible to return on Sept. 7.

Students who test positive or display symptoms are required to contact their schools before their return date.

VDH will provide a testing clinic in Amherst County schools on August 31, and officials said a location and time will be determined at a later date.

Students affected by these closures will still attend online classes on their normal schedule at home.

On Monday, Amherst County High School announced it will be closed on Tuesday after a COVID-19 outbreak.

Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Nicole Del Rosario joined WSLS 10 in August 2020.

email