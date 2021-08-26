Amherst County secondary schools closing due to COVID-19 outbreak

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. – Amherst Public Schools announced Wednesday night that some Amherst County schools will be closed from Aug. 26 until at least Sept. 2 because of a COVID-19 outbreak.

VDH recommended a temporary closure of all secondary school facilities in the county including Amherst County High School, Amherst Middle School, Monelison Middle School and Amherst Education Center until Sept. 2.

School officials said students will be asked to provide a negative COVID-19 test in order to return to school on Sept. 2. If a student refuses to test, officials said they will be eligible to return on Sept. 7.

Students who test positive or display symptoms are required to contact their schools before their return date.

VDH will provide a testing clinic in Amherst County schools on August 31, and officials said a location and time will be determined at a later date.

Students affected by these closures will still attend online classes on their normal schedule at home.

Ad

On Monday, Amherst County High School announced it will be closed on Tuesday after a COVID-19 outbreak.