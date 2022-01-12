Red Cross declares first-ever national blood crisis; donations at lowest in a decade

The blood shortage in the U.S. is now being called a crisis, a dangerous first for the country.

Now, the American Red Cross needs you to roll up your sleeves

With donations down 10% since the start of the pandemic―the lowest in a decade―the Red Cross has had to limit blood distributions to hospitals. That means people who need blood might have to wait to get it.

“That’s a really serious situation to be in,” said Jackie Grant, the executive director of the American Red Cross of Southwest Virginia. “So we need volunteer donors to make their appointments today.”

The Red Cross is partnering with the NFL to help get more donors by offering donors the chance to win Superbowl tickets.

There’s a blood drive in Roanoke Thursday, Jan. 12 from 1 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Red Cross Auditorium located at 352 Church Avenue SW, Roanoke, VA, 24016.

To make an appointment to donate blood, just visit RedCrossBlood.org, use the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS.