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35-year-old man sentenced to 25 years in prison for sex crimes involving a minor in Montgomery County

Lochner (Courtesy of MOCOSO) (MOCOSO2026)

MONTGOMERY CO., Va. – The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office announced that a 35-year-old Riner man was sentenced to 25 years in prison for multiple charges.

According to the sheriff’s office, Justin Lochner was sentenced on the following charges:

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  • Object sexual penetration
  • Sodomy
  • Aggravated Sexual Battery
  • Indecent liberties with a child

The sentence is the result of a lengthy and thorough investigation by the Criminal Investigations Divison at the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office which began in 2023.

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