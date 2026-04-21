35-year-old man sentenced to 25 years in prison for sex crimes involving a minor in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY CO., Va. – The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office announced that a 35-year-old Riner man was sentenced to 25 years in prison for multiple charges.

According to the sheriff’s office, Justin Lochner was sentenced on the following charges:

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The sentence is the result of a lengthy and thorough investigation by the Criminal Investigations Divison at the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office which began in 2023.