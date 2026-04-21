CCSO seeking public’s assistance in identifying individual related to malicious wounding investigation

CAMPBELL CO., Va. – The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying an individual in connection with a malicious wounding that occurred late Saturday night in the Gladys area of Campbell County.

According to officials, the incident occurred on Three Creeks Road, and deputies are actively investigating the circumstances surrounding the assault.

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Authorities are attempting to identify a man captured in a photograph who was observed in the area at the time of the incident. The individual is described as wearing a ballcap and may have information critical to the case.

At this time, it is not confirmed whether the individual is directly involved or a potential witness, however, investigators believe he may be able to assist in advancing the investigation.

The Sheriff’s Office urges anyone who recognizes this individual or has information related to this incident to contact the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office at (434) 332-9574.

Community members may also report anonymously by visiting the Central Virginia Crime Stoppers website at www.cvcrimestoppers.org, entering a tip online at http://p3tips.com, or using the P3 app on mobile devices.

The safety and cooperation of the community remain vital as deputies work to bring clarity and justice in this case.