GILES COUNTY, Va. – A grand jury is indicting a woman with abducting, abusing, and neglecting a Giles County boy in May.

Authorities accuse Nancy Fridley of abducting a 2-year-old from Riverview Baptist Church in Ripplemead.

The child’s mother says she took him to the daycare as they always did.

Investigators say they found the boy in Fridley’s home 24 hours after the boy disappeared.

Fridley is set to enter a plea on Feb. 15 at 2 p.m. in Giles Circuit Court.