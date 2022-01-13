37-year-old woman arrested after strong armed robbery in Campbell County

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. – A 37-year-old woman is behind bars in connection to a strong armed robbery in Rustburg last month, according to the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office.

On Dec. 23, shortly before 5 p.m., deputies were sent to the scene of the robbery along Tower Hill Road.

During the incident, a man was assaulted and a large amount of cash was stolen from his wallet, authorities report. Medics were sent to the scene to treat the man who had minor injuries.

After further investigation, officers determined that 37-year-old Barbara Clark, of Rustburg, was a suspect in the robbery. Warrants were then issued for Clark’s arrest for robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery.

On Jan. 7 at about 9:30 p.m., the Gretna Police Department arrested Clark.