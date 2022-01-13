Former Virginia Delegate Joseph Yost indicted on embezzlement charges in Giles County

Del. Joseph Yost, R-Montgomery, center, listens to proceedings during the House session at the Capitol Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2013 in Richmond, Va. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

GILES COUNTY, Va. – A former Virginia delegate has been indicted on four counts of embezzlement by a Giles County grand jury.

Joseph Yost, who represented Virginia’s 12th District from 2012-2016, was arrested on Wednesday on the four felony charges.

According to court records, Jan. 1, 2019; July 1, 2019; Dec. 1, 2019 and Aug. 1, 2020 are the offense dates of charges against him.

Each felony charge is for embezzlement of more than $200.

The Giles County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office has brought in a special prosecutor, Joshua Elrod, the Buena Vista Commonwealth’s Attorney, to oversee the case.

When 10 News reached out to Chris Tuck, Yost’s lawyer, he had no comment.

Yost’s next hearing is scheduled for February 2 in Giles County Circuit Court. That hearing may or may not happen if a plea deal is made.