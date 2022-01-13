Hundreds head to Roanoke, Lynchburg COVID-19 testing clinics

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A mass COVID-19 testing event at the Berglund Center led to major backups in Roanoke Wednesday.

Hundreds of drivers were lined down Williamson Road and Orange Avenue. A similar event is scheduled at Fincastle Baptist Church Thursday.

Meanwhile, the Lynchburg Health Department administered 200 PCR tests Wednesday.

They say right now they’re getting supplies in a timely manner and hope to host sites like it every week.

“My advice would be to check our website at cvhd.org for updates on future events, if appointments are required or if it’s walk-in, and where those locations are going to be,” said Kim Foster with the Department of Health’s Central Virginia Health District.

They’re also hosting a drive-thru event Thursday at The Ridge located off Odd Fellows Road in Lynchburg from 10 a.m. to noon.