40º
wsls logo

Local News

Hundreds head to Roanoke, Lynchburg COVID-19 testing clinics

More clinics scheduled Thursday at Roanoke’s Fincastle Baptist Church, The Ridge in Lynchburg

Tim Harfmann, Lynchburg Bureau Reporter

Tags: Roanoke, Lynchburg, Central Virginia Health District, COVID-19, COVID-19 testing
The Lynchburg Health Department administered 200 PCR tests on Wednesday.

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A mass COVID-19 testing event at the Berglund Center led to major backups in Roanoke Wednesday.

Hundreds of drivers were lined down Williamson Road and Orange Avenue. A similar event is scheduled at Fincastle Baptist Church Thursday.

Meanwhile, the Lynchburg Health Department administered 200 PCR tests Wednesday.

They say right now they’re getting supplies in a timely manner and hope to host sites like it every week.

“My advice would be to check our website at cvhd.org for updates on future events, if appointments are required or if it’s walk-in, and where those locations are going to be,” said Kim Foster with the Department of Health’s Central Virginia Health District.

They’re also hosting a drive-thru event Thursday at The Ridge located off Odd Fellows Road in Lynchburg from 10 a.m. to noon.

Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Tim Harfmann joined the 10 News team in September 2020 and works at the station's Lynchburg bureau.

facebook