Rescue Mission of Roanoke prepared for increased guests ahead of snow storm

ROANOKE, Va, – The doors are always open, but with the upcoming snowstorm this weekend, the Rescue Mission of Roanoke is preparing for more guests who may need shelter.

The Mission is ready to see an increase in guests especially when snow or ice is in the forecast. Its emergency shelter and cold shelter are open and anyone can come in at short notice and have a bed available to them. It’s a safe and warm option for those who need it.

“The importance of coming in from the cold is not just because it’s important that somebody has a safe place to sleep but these are deadly temperatures and we want to make sure that somebody feels like they can come into a safe place,” said Roanoke Rescue Mission Community Outreach/Marketing Manager Kevin Berry.

Berry also said that if you see someone sleeping outside, encourage them to seek shelter at the Mission.