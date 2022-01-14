47º
All US-220 South lanes closed in Roanoke due to disabled tractor-trailer

Road closed at Old Rocky Mt. Road

Samantha Smith, Senior Digital Producer

ROANOKE, Va. – All US-220 South lanes are closed in Roanoke due to a disabled tractor-trailer, according to the Roanoke Police Department.

Authorities said the incident is at Old Rocky Mt. Road near Big Lots after the contents of the tractor-trailer spilled into the road.

Lanes will be opened as frequently as possible to allow cars through, but officers are asking drivers to avoid the area.

TRAFFIC ALERT: All Roy L. Webber Expressway/Route 220 Southbound lanes at Old Rocky Mt Rd will be closed intermittently...

Posted by Roanoke Police Department - VA on Friday, January 14, 2022

