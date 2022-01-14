39º
VMI to participate in Governor-elect Youngkin’s inaugural parade

The inauguration begins at noon Saturday

McKinley Strother, Weekend Anchor / Reporter

Hundreds of VMI cadets will march in Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin's inauguration parade on Saturday.

RICHMOND, Va. – Virginia Military Institute cadets have been working hard in preparation for the inaugural parade to celebrate Virginia’s 74th Governor.

One step and one note at a time, hundreds of cadets will be represented in Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin’s celebratory event on the steps of the Virginia State Capitol.

Historically, cadets get to march in a presidential and gubernatorial inaugural parade. However, pandemic limitations forced many to miss out which makes this weekend’s experience extra special.

“I’m honestly excited because, as we stated, the class of ‘22 – my class – has never been able to do that, so we’re honored to do this and humbled to be there,” said Regimental Commander Kasey Meredith.

The inauguration begins at noon Saturday.

