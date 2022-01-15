Christiansburg mother hosts a dress drive to honor her daughter who died in a crash

A Christiansburg mother hosted a dress drive Saturday in honor of her teenage daughter who was killed in a car crash.

Teenagers lined up at Belmont Christian Church to shop around for their dream dress.

With more than 500 dress choices and accessories spread out on tables, Melissa Poole asked teens for a $20 donation.

Melissa’s daughter, Ashlyn, died at 16 years old in a car accident back in 2018. To honor her memory, Melissa started the Acts4Ash movement to spread kindness.

“She would most likely be in the middle of it and try to get everyone to try on a dress and want to try one on herself,” Melissa said. “I think she is smiling down at everybody who helped to put this on.”

All the funds will go to the Tim Tebow’s Night to Shine Foundation that hosts a prom for students with special needs.

The event will be held at the Belmont Christian Church on Feb. 11.