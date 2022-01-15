One man dead after officer-involved shooting in Patrick County

PATRICK COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police say they are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened Friday evening in Patrick County.

It happened 7:16 p.m. in the 1700 block of Milhouse Road.

The Patrick County Sheriff’s Office got a 911 call from a woman involved in a domestic dispute.

A Virginia State Police Trooper and a Patrick County Sheriff’s Deputy responded to the scene. As they entered the residence, police say a man pointed a firearm at the officers. The officers told the suspect to drop the firearm, but he refused to comply. The trooper then shot the suspect, who died at the scene.

The suspect who was killed was identified as 64-year-old Barry Compton of Woolwine, Virginia.

A firearm was recovered at the scene and no officers were injured.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Per Virginia State Police policy, the trooper will be placed on administrative leave until the investigation is completed.