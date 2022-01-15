Two dead, two injured after shooting at El Parral Mexican Restaurant in Martinsville

MARTINSVILLE, Va. – Two people are dead after an overnight shootout at a restaurant in Martinsville.

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office says deputies got a call Friday around 11:05 p.m. that several people had been shot at El Parral Mexican Restaurant located at 670 Commonwealth Boulevard in Martinsville.

Deputies responded to the scene and found one person suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the torso and legs. He was identified as Orlando Johnson, 31, of Martinsville. Johnson later died from his wounds.

Investigators say it all started when an argument broke out on a sidewalk at the restaurant. The argument then escalated and deputies say Johnson and another man, Laquon Moss, pulled out handguns and started shooting.

Deputies say Moss shot Johnson multiple times, and in the process, he also shot a 25-year-old woman in the leg and a 32-year-old man in the arm. Both of those victims suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The preliminary investigative findings show that a bullet from Johnson’s gun hit another Martinsville man, 25-year-old Malik Douglas, killing him.

Moss, 26, of Ridgeway has been charged first-degree murder, two counts of malicious wounding, three counts of the use of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He’s being held at the Henry County Jail without bond.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 276-638-8751 or Crimestoppers at 63-CRIME (632-7463). The Crimestoppers Program offers rewards up to $2500.00 for information related to crime.