19-year-old father arrested for first-degree murder of infant daughter, Lynchburg police say

William James Smith, 19, has been arrested and charged in the death of his infant daughter

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A 19-year-old man has been arrested for the first-degree murder of his two-month-old daughter, according to Lynchburg police.

The Lynchburg police department and fire department were called to McCausland Ridge Apartments on Langhorne Road to assist an infant with breathing problems on Tuesday around 5:17 p.m., authorities said.

First responders tried to save her life at the scene before she was taken to Lynchburg General Hospital, where officials said she was later pronounced dead.

Police arrested and charged the victim’s father, William James Smith, 19, for first-degree murder and he is currently being held at the Lynchburg Blue Ridge Regional Jail Authority without bond.

Officials said there were no other children in the home and this is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Det. Stevenson at 434-455-6116 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900. Enter an anonymous tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.