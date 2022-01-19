21-year-old man dies in Amherst County crash, Virginia State Police says

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. – A 21-year-old man died early Tuesday morning after crashing in Amherst County, according to Virginia State Police.

At about 2:27 a.m., authorities were called to the 500 block of Colony Rd for the report of the single-vehicle crash.

State Police says Daniel W. Walker, Jr., 21, of Madison Heights, was driving north in a 1994 Chevrolet Silverado when he ran off the left side of the road, hit a tree, went down an embankment and landed in a creek.

Walker died at the scene, according to authorities. He was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from his vehicle.

VSP reports that this crash remains under investigation.