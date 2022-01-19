32º
Woman dies after hit-and-run in Roanoke, police say

Samantha Smith, Senior Digital Producer

ROANOKE, Va. – A woman is dead after a hit-and-run in Roanoke on Wednesday morning, according to police.

Authorities said the incident happened in the 3700 block of Williamson Road around 6:50 a.m.

When officers arrived, they said they found a woman who was unresponsive and partially in the road. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said this is being investigated as a fatal hit-and-run and the woman’s identity will not be released until next-of-kin is properly notified.

The suspect vehicle has not been located, authorities said.

Police are asking anyone with information about this incident to call 540-344-8500. You can also text us at 274637; begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Both calls and texts can remain anonymous.

