32º
wsls logo

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Sen. Mark Warner continues to voice concerns over inflation during COVID-19 pandemic

The Democratic senator said he wrote a letter to the National Retail Federation Wednesday

Tim Harfmann, Lynchburg Bureau Reporter

Tags: Mark Warnner, Coronavirus
Virginia Senator Mark Warner continues to voice his concerns over inflation as Americans are struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic.

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Virginia Senator Mark Warner continues to voice his concerns over inflation as Americans continue to struggle during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Democratic senator said he wrote a letter to the National Retail Federation Wednesday, asking them what they’re doing about supply chain issues and what they need help with.

He said a major concern is a semiconductor shortage, the technology used in many appliances, televisions and cars.

“Anybody that has gone out and tried to buy a used car has probably seen some the biggest inflation in the used car market. Why is that? Part of it is the new car market can’t produce enough cars to meet current demand,” said Warner.

Warner said he wants to see more factories make the technology in the U.S. because making it overseas could be a security issue.

Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Tim Harfmann joined the 10 News team in September 2020 and works at the station's Lynchburg bureau.

facebook