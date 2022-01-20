Sen. Mark Warner continues to voice concerns over inflation during COVID-19 pandemic

Virginia Senator Mark Warner continues to voice his concerns over inflation as Americans are struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic.

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Virginia Senator Mark Warner continues to voice his concerns over inflation as Americans continue to struggle during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Democratic senator said he wrote a letter to the National Retail Federation Wednesday, asking them what they’re doing about supply chain issues and what they need help with.

He said a major concern is a semiconductor shortage, the technology used in many appliances, televisions and cars.

“Anybody that has gone out and tried to buy a used car has probably seen some the biggest inflation in the used car market. Why is that? Part of it is the new car market can’t produce enough cars to meet current demand,” said Warner.

Warner said he wants to see more factories make the technology in the U.S. because making it overseas could be a security issue.