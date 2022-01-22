Two hospitalized, one dog dead after house fire in Roanoke County

Two people are in the hospital and a dog is dead following a fire in the Mount Plesant area of Roanoke County on Saturday, according to Roanoke County Fire and Rescue.

At about 11:20 a.m., crews were called to the 3000 block of Woodway Road for the report of the fire and arrived to find heavy fire and smoke coming from the front of the house.

Authorities say two adults were inside at the time of the fire and suffered non-life-threatening injuries with one being taken to the hospital in an ambulance and one going in their own vehicle. Luckily, a teenager wasn’t inside during the fire.

The department reports that a dog died in the fire and at this time, two other pets are still missing.

The fire was knocked down within about 12 minutes and under control within 30, authorities say.

According to crews, the family has been displaced and will be staying with family in the area.

The Roanoke County Fire Marshal’s Office is currently at the scene searching for a cause and working to provide a damage estimate.