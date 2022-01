On Saturday, there was a water main break on Longview Ave in Southwest Roanoke.

ROANOKE, Va. – Residents in Southwest Roanoke might have little to no water Saturday night following a water main break on Longview Avenue.

The line break started on Longview Avenue and started to move onto side and main roads.

The Western Virginia Water Authority expects water services to return to normal in about six to twelve hours.

