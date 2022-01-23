Lynchburg Police seeking public help after 24-year-old woman hospitalized with significant injuries

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department is asking for your help after a woman was found injured lying in a roadway on Friday.

Authorities say about 7:38 p.m., the Lynchburg Police and Lynchburg Fire Departments were sent to the 1400 block of 10th Street for the report of the incident. When they arrived, they discovered a 24-year-old woman who was later transported to Lynchburg General Hospital to be treated for significant injuries. At this time, it is unclear how she was injured.

Anyone who may have captured video of this incident on a security or doorbell camera is asked to contact the Lynchburg Police Department at 434-455-6174 or share the footage on the Neighbors portal.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Davis at (434) 455-6166 or Crime Stoppers at 888-798-5900. Enter a tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.