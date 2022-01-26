33º
wsls logo

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Black Dog Salvage owners set to launch new podcast on Tuesday

The hosts will be talking about their popular television show, Salvage Dawgs

Annie Schroeder, Reporter

Tags: Black Dog Salvage, Roanoke, Salvage Dogs
After nearly a decade on national television, the owners of Black Dog Salvage are taking on a new adventure to interact with their fans.

ROANOKE, Va. – After nearly a decade on national television, the owners of Black Dog Salvage are taking on a new adventure to interact with their fans.

Starting next week, the owners of the popular Roanoke shop will be launching a podcast.

The show will feature tips for home improvement, special guests and a behind-the-scenes look at moments from their hit show Salvage Dawgs.

They hope this will bring people to both the store and the Roanoke Valley.

“We want to stay and I guess nowadays, podcasting has been around for a while, but that’s kind of why people digest content. So we just want to give her a go. We hope everybody watches. I mean, again, it also brings people to Roanoke,” said Black Dog Salvage Co-Owner Mike Whiteside.

The first episode of the Black Dog Salvage podcast is set to launch on Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Annie Schroeder joined the 10 News team as a reporter in June 2020 and is no stranger to Southwest Virginia.

email

facebook

twitter