Black Dog Salvage owners set to launch new podcast on Tuesday

ROANOKE, Va. – After nearly a decade on national television, the owners of Black Dog Salvage are taking on a new adventure to interact with their fans.

Starting next week, the owners of the popular Roanoke shop will be launching a podcast.

The show will feature tips for home improvement, special guests and a behind-the-scenes look at moments from their hit show Salvage Dawgs.

They hope this will bring people to both the store and the Roanoke Valley.

“We want to stay and I guess nowadays, podcasting has been around for a while, but that’s kind of why people digest content. So we just want to give her a go. We hope everybody watches. I mean, again, it also brings people to Roanoke,” said Black Dog Salvage Co-Owner Mike Whiteside.

The first episode of the Black Dog Salvage podcast is set to launch on Tuesday.