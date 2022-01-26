YMCA at Virginia Tech’s hosts a ‘Souper Bowl Challenge’ to benefit Blacksburg organizations

Order a ticket to buy soups from five different restaurants, vote for your favorite, and you may win a prize.

BLACKSBURG, Va. – The big game is a few weeks away, but if you’re more of a soup fan than a football fan, we have the perfect event for you. Grab a spoon and get ready for the YMCA at Virginia Tech’s Souper Bowl Challenge.

Here’s how it works: You order a ticket to buy a sample of soups from five local restaurants, then vote for your favorite and be entered to win a prize. It’s like deciding a fantasy football bracket... but with soup, of course.

Participating restaurants include Our Daily Bread, Souper Hero, Next Door Bake Shop, Zeppoli’s and Wikiteria & Blue Ridge Mountain Catering.

”I think it’s going to be a hard choice. There are some amazing flavors...And everybody is putting a lot into it, so it’s going to be a hard choice when you taste those five and have to pick a favorite,” said Laureen Blakemore, director of community engagement, YMCA at Virginia Tech.

The five soups included in this event are:

Next Door Bake Shop - Red Curry with Chicken

Our Daily Bread - Chipotle Seafood Chowder

Souper Hero - Pepperjack Crab

Wikiteria & Blue Ridge Mountain Catering – Big Jim’s Chicken & Sausage Gumbo

Zeppoli’s- Horseradish Shrimp

Proceeds from this event will support the YMCA at Virginia Tech’s local programs, including Meals on Main and Senior Connections.

You can purchase a ticket online now and start collecting your samples next Saturday. Feb. 5.

Click here to purchase your ticket and learn more about the event.