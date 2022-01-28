51-year-old Martinsville man dies in Friday morning school bus crash

One man died in Friday (1/28/22) morning's school bus crash in Henry County.

HENRY COUNTY, Va. – A 51-year-old Martinsville man died early Friday morning after crashing into a school bus, according to Virginia State Police.

At 6:53 a.m., on Preston Road, near Meadowood Trail, about 10 minutes outside Martinsville in Henry County, police say a Kia sedan crashed into a Henry County school bus making a left turn onto Preston Road.

No students were on the bus at the time of the crash and the driver of the bus was wearing a seat belt and not hurt.

The driver of the Kia, Michael Scott Dunkley, 51, was not wearing a seat belt and died at the scene, according to police.

Authorities say that speed was a factor in the crash.

The Virginia State Police Crash Reconstruction Team is assisting with the crash, which remains under investigation.