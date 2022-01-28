Once again, Virginia Tech sees a record number of first-year applicants

BLACKSBURG, Va. – More people are looking to attend Virginia Tech than ever before.

The university received a record 45,214 applications for admittance to the Class of 2026.

That number breaks the previous record of 42,084 first-year applications, set last year, by 7%.

More than just overall numbers, the university saw a rise in particular categories of students from last year:

A 20% increase in early decision applications

A 19% increase in first-generation student applications

A 9% increase in Hispanic and Latino student applications

An 8% increase in Native American student applications

A 6% increase in Black and African American student applications

Virginia Tech partially credits these increases to changes in the university’s admission process made in 2018.

These changes included a more holistic review process, the use of two application platforms, a simplified fee waiver application process and the ability for students to self-report academic records.