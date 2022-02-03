WATCH: Lynchburg police give update after former chief of police, wife killed in shooting

The Lynchburg Police Department says a former chief of police and his wife have died following a shooting.

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Lynchburg Police Chief Ryan Zuidema gave an update on the deadly shooting of a former police chief for the city and his wife on Tuesday morning.

The deadly shooting happened on Wednesday morning shortly after 8 p.m.

Zuidema said the investigation is continuing into how both 90-year-old Calvin E. Robertson Jr. and his wife, 88-year-old Gloria, were shot and killed.

Zuidema said that from what he knows about Robertson, he was “a real good guy.”

Police do not believe anyone in the community is at risk.

2:45 p.m. Update

The shooting happened at 8:15 a.m. in the 4500-block of Golf Park Drive. Perrymont Elementary School was placed on a brief lockdown as a result.

Officers say when they arrived at the scene, they found a man and woman, later identified as 90-year-old Calvin E. Robertson, Jr. and 88-year-old Gloria Robertson, who had been shot shortly before police arrived.

Calvin was pronounced dead at the scene, according to authorities. The Lynchburg Police Department said he was one of their own as he served as an officer with the department from August 1955 to June 1987. He was also chief of police from October 1981 until he retired in 1987.

The woman was transported to Lynchburg General Hospital where she later died.

The department says they aren’t looking for any suspects at this time and there is no threat to the community.

According to authorities, this is an ongoing investigation.

ORIGINAL STORY

Authorities said they are investigating a shooting that briefly placed an elementary school on lockdown in Lynchburg on Thursday morning.

Officers responded to the shooting in the 4500 block of Golf Park Drive around 8:15 a.m., according to Lynchburg Police.

Perrymont Elementary School immediately went on lockdown, but police said that has since been lifted since there is no threat to the school or to the community.

Stick with 10 News as this breaking news story develops.