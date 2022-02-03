No reported injuries after two students found with guns at Halifax County High School

HALIFAX, Va. – There are no reported injuries after two students were found with guns at Halifax County High School Thursday morning, according to school officials.

At about 11 a.m., school officials were made aware of a teenage boy who may have had a gun. After further investigation, a gun was found in the boy’s backpack. Officials soon determined that a second student had brought a gun to the school as well.

As a result, the school was placed on lockdown and safety protocols were enforced. Law Enforcement agencies from the Town of South Boston, The Halifax County Sheriff’s Department and the Virginia State Police responded to the scene immediately.

School officials notified alerted the parents of the lockdown and students remained safe inside of classrooms with school lunches being delivered to each room and escorted bathroom breaks provided as needed.

Virginia State Police canine units were also dispatched to ensure the safety of students and staff.

Ad

The lockdown ended shortly before 2 p.m.

At this time, there are no reported injuries. It is unclear if the two students will face any disciplinary action.