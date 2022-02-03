Driver of second vehicle dies after Carroll County school bus crash

CARROLL COUNTY, Va. – The driver of the other vehicle involved in a Carroll County school bus crash has died, according to Virginia State Police.

At about 7:20 a.m., a school bus that was taking students to both Carroll County Middle School and Carroll County High School was driving on U.S. Route 58 in the Woodlawn area when the vehicle rear-ended it.

Authorities say one student was transported to a hospital in an ambulance with minor injuries. All other students were examined by the school nurse and staff at both schools and no other serious injuries concerning the students were reported.

According to Virginia State Police, the driver of the passenger vehicle that collided with the school bus did not survive the crash. The bus driver was not injured.

At this time, the parents of the students involved in the crash have been notified. Some parents have picked up their kids and taken them to a physician for further evaluation.

Virginia State Police is currently investigating the crash, officials say.

Carroll County Public Schools reports that there were other school buses that drove by the crash and saw the wreck. Due to this, counselors will be available at both CCMS, CCHS and Laurel Elementary to help students who may have been emotionally affected by the crash.