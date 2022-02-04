Roanoke’s Patrick Henry High School closed due to power outage

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke’s Patrick Henry High School is closed Friday due to a power outage, according to Roanoke City Schools.
Patrick Henry High School is the only school in the district that will be closed.
Officials said the outage is isolated to the Raleigh Court area and was caused by a blown transformer.
You can read the full message below:
The power outage is isolated to Patrick Henry High School; therefore, this will not impact William Fleming students who attend ROTEC or Governor’s School, or students who attend the morning School to Work program at Goodwill. The afternoon School to Work program at Goodwill will be cancelled for PH students only. Project SEARCH students still report. Woodrow Wilson Middle School and Raleigh Court are not impacted.