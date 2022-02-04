T.G. Howard Community Center raffles books by African American authors for Black History Month

The T.G. Howard Community Center is helping kids by empowering them through reading.

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. – The T.G. Howard Community Center is helping kids by empowering them through reading this Black History Month.

Members of the organization are giving away books to students who live in Pulaski County.

Students can read books written by African Americans and the goal is to help children get inspired beyond the classroom.

“We want our students to identify themselves as they read these books, knowing that if they can do it, I can do it,” said Janet Johnson with the T.G. Howard Community Center.

To have a chance to win, people can sign their child’s name under the book on the center’s Facebook page.