Lowe’s distribution center expected to bring 70 new jobs to Roanoke County

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – A Lowe’s distribution center is set to bring 70 new jobs to Roanoke County.

Cherney Development, a Roanoke-based company, announced the finalization of an $11 million deal that would bring a new distribution center to the area.

The 60,000-square-foot warehouse will be in Valley TechPark on Technology Drive in the western part of the county near Dixie Caverns.

Construction is expected to start within the next few months and the center is set to be complete within about a year, and the project is being financed by First Community Bank.

Officials said that the new center will allow Lowe’s to deliver products in a quicker and more efficient manner.

The new jobs at the site range from delivery drivers to warehouse staff.

“We’re on the cusp of great leaps in logistics and the delivery of consumer goods enabled by the roll-out of 5G and IOT technology,” says Jim Cherney, founder and CEO of Cherney Development.