How to celebrate Valentine’s Day and save a life in the process

There is a new way to celebrate Valentine’s Day that could help you save a life — donating blood.

“Spread the Love and Share Your Blood” is a campaign by MedStar Health. They are encouraging couples to go on a new kind of date and donate blood together.

The U.S. is facing the worst blood shortage in more than a decade. According to MedStar Health, this is because of the drop in blood drives due to the pandemic.

You and your significant other can spend time together by rolling up your sleeves and relaxing.

“It is important to think about our hearts and how our hearts work. What it needs to be healthy. That the gift of love is the gift of life and giving blood is a way to accomplish both,” said Moira Larsen, physician executive director of pathology at MedStar Health.

Larsen said in all the years she has been practicing, she has not seen a shortage of this severity. Just one donation can save up to three lives. So, you and your significant other have the potential to save up to six lives.

Ad

Before you donate, MedStar Health says you should stay hydrated, eat iron-rich foods and get a good night’s sleep. You should also come prepared. Since blood will be drawn from your forearm, wear a shirt with sleeves that can be easily rolled up. Also, don’t forget to bring your ID and previous blood donation cards if you have one.

You can schedule an appointment with the Red Cross to donate here.