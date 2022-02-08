How you can donate to the American Heart Association at Kroger this month

February is American Heart Month, and Kroger is celebrating by offering customers the opportunity to donate to the American Heart Association.

Anyone can donate at any of Kroger’s pharmacies or Little Clinic locations from Feb. 1 through Feb. 28.

The donations will go towards the American Heart Association’s marketing campaign, Life is Why.

Life is Why aims to inspire its consumers to give back to their communities and celebrate their own health by donating to the American Heart Association.

The campaign has allowed the Association to implement several initiatives:

Fund research concerning heart and stroke patients

Train over 2.5 million high school students in CPR every year

Support local organizations that work to improve health conditions in underprivileged communities

Donations can also be made directly to the American Heart Association here.