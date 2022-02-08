Safer Internet Day aims to bring attention to the potential online dangers for kids

Safer Internet Day is an international effort to bring awareness to the dangers of what's online

February 8th is “Safer Internet Day.” It’s an international effort to try to bring awareness to the dangers online, especially for children. When it comes to today’s technology, potential threats to a child’s safety and wellbeing can be spotted almost anywhere.

“Whether it’s through a video game system at home that has internet connection for them to play with their friends, to a phone to a tablet, to chrome books schools are giving their kids.

Now with the portable devices, there’s an unlimited amount of apps young people can use to communicate with one another, which then opens them up to communication with other people and predators,” said Lieutenant Steve Anders, the Assistant Commander of the Southern Virginia Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

ICAC reports an increase in tips and complaints. They involved kids being exploited online. The main message they want to convey is communication is critical.

Ad

“If we can prevent a child from becoming a victim, that’s so much easier than picking up the pieces afterward because those issues are going to follow that child for the rest of their life,” added Anders.

Meta, the parent company of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, recently launched a child safety hub for parents.

“That is full of tips, tools, talking points, expert resources and other things parents can really look to learn about online safety and really help them have conversations with their kids,” said Jennifer Hanely, the Meta North American Head of Safety.

Meta is hoping to bring awareness to issues like bullying, self-image insecurities and predators.

“Makings sure that parents, educators, caregivers, have the right resources and know about tools when they’re confronting all of these issues,” said Hanely.

These are all small steps towards a safer internet.