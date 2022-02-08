‘They are true heroes’: VMI police chief reflects on fallen Bridgewater College officers

Nearly a week after two campus police officers were killed at Bridgewater College, the law enforcement community is still mourning the loss of two of their own.

“With my conversations throughout the state, as well as outside the state, a lot of support from many agencies. A lot of grieving,” said VMI Chief of Police Michael Marshall.

Marshall knew the fallen officers and says J.J. Jefferson never met a stranger and remembers John Painter from when he trained him.

“Very, very kindhearted individual. Very approachable. I call it the three 3 P’s: Pride in the profession, pride in himself, pride in the community,” he recalled of Painter.

Marshall is the President of the Virginia Association of Campus Law Enforcement Administrators and says the incident reinforces the importance of preparedness.

“It continues to make sure that I take care of the team here, make sure they get the proper training, that they have the proper equipment and make sure that we learn something from this horrific incident that occurred that day.”

The joint funeral service for Painter and Jefferson is Wednesday at JMU. Many officers are expected to be there to pay their respects.

“The support you will see, a large group of law enforcement presence as well as the community there.”

While the loss weighs heavy on many hearts, Marshall wants them to be remembered for paying the ultimate sacrifice.

“They are true heroes.”