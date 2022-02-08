Driver, multiple passengers hospitalized after crash closes I-81 ramp in Botetourt County

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE

A driver and multiple passengers are in the hospital after a tractor-trailer crash closed an I-81 entrance ramp in Botetourt County, according to Virginia State Police.

Authorities said a vehicle was speeding when it took the exit ramp, then ran into the back of a tractor-trailer parked on the side of the ramp.

Police told 10 News that the ramp will likely be closed for several hours and they are waiting on a crew to assist with reconstruction.

ORIGINAL STORY

A tractor-trailer crash has closed a southbound entrance ramp on I-81 in Botetourt County, according to VDOT.

Authorities said the accident closed Exit 167.

