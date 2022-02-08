Virginia Tech honors diversity among U.S. military women with new exhibition

BLACKSBURG, Va. – The Military Women’s Memorial is bringing a traveling exhibition to Blacksburg this February in honor of Black History Month and the 100th anniversary of women students at Virginia Tech.

The exhibition is called ‘The Color of Freedom: Honoring the Diversity of America’s Servicewomen’ and features the stories of military servicewomen of color throughout history.

Through a partnership with the Military Women’s Memorial and the University Libraries, the Corp of Cadets was able to bring the exhibition to Virginia Tech.

“It is an honor to help highlight the military contributions of women of color to the U.S. Armed forces, women’s history, and to share their achievements here at Virginia Tech,” said Scott Fralin, University Libraries’ exhibit curator and learning environments librarian.

‘The Color of Freedom’ can be found on Newman Library’s fourth floor across from the Corps of Cadets Museum space and will be on display from Feb. 10 through Feb. 28.

Ad

A public opening celebration for the exhibition will also take place on Feb. 10 at 2 p.m.