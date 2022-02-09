Local brewery set to debut its first TV ad on Super Bowl Sunday

You may see an ad for your favorite Virginia craft brewery on Super Bowl Sunday.

That is, if Devils Backbone is your favorite.

The Nelson County-based brewery plans to air its first-ever TV commercial on Sunday, according to NBC29.

“Getting a television timeslot period is something we’ve never done before and getting on the screen in such a exciting time is another marker for how far we’ve come and everything our 200-person company has accomplished,” the company’s COO Hayes Humphreys told the Charlottesville NBC affiliate.

Those in the Charlottesville, Richmond, and Roanoke TV markets will be able to watch the commercial.

Make sure you’re tuned in to the pregame festivities here on WSLS 10 because it’s scheduled to air just before kickoff.